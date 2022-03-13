NBA Player Streetwear Fashion 2022

It’s hard to pay the same price for fashionable streetwear as a celebrity, but you know their styles are always going to be trending. You want to mimic those styles, but at a much lower cost. We’ve provided some streetwear fashions that are affordable and mimic some of the best dressed NBA players.

In the video and below you can see some of the most popular NBA players and their great sense of fashion in the hip-hop, urban and straight-up streetwear world.

Hit us up on Facebook, we’d love to have you become a member of our growing community of hip-hop fashion lovers. Follow our See It, Wear It, Live It philosophy as we try to keep up with the SoJones’.