VK Sport's Golf Fashion Essentials

Finally, golf outfits for women need not be boring any longer. Accomplished entrepreneur, an avid golfer, and budding fashion designer Victoria Kopyar has recently launched a fashionable line of golf clothes for women who will make her feel good and look good about herself.

Because of the limited fashion choices presented to golfers like herself, she was inspired to create an elegant yet functional line of clothes suited to the taste of a female golfer. With her entrepreneurial background in retail merchandising, she established VK Sport in 2014, along with her first sportswear line.

Determined to put an end to the male pink shirt option in the women’s golf clothes market, she launched her first female golf clothes collection in August 2015. The combination of technical fabric and flattering cuts has drastically changed the game. She found it rather amusing why big sports brands like Nike and Adidas failed to recognized that niche in women’s golf.

Kopyar’s collection consists of printed dresses and colorful skorts, pants, tank tops, and polos. The fabric she used were anti-wick and sun-proof, to ensure the golfer’s comfort while on the course. But then again, these clothes are not too crisp and formal, which means they blend perfectly well on the streets, making them the ideal clothes for busy moms who have to pick up kids from the school after a good round of golf with friends; or an entrepreneur like herself who has to stop by coffee with colleagues after practicing some swings. Check out her collection here.

