Urban Fashion at the 2016 MTV VMAS

Fashion evolves so fast that people, especially celebrities, have found a way to wear street-worthy clothes on the red carpet. Urban fashion has definitely come a long way. See the street fashion sense of the celebrities who attended the 2016 MTV VMAS. These stars have successfully found the link between urban fashion and the glamor of the red carpet. Check out the misses and hits in one of the major music events of this year.

10. Kanye West

Kanye West pulled a simple all-white number for the MTV VMAS. He’s low-key and not at all flashy. He’s wearing white shirt on top of a skinny pair of white jeans. Then he paired that ensemble with a white combat shoes. It’s such a refreshing look for Kanye, although it could be a little drab compared to the other stars who paraded on the red carpet.

Verdict: Miss for red carpet, hit for streetwear

9. Amber Rose

Amber sported a men’s wear collection to the MTV VMAS. Her fashion ensemble consisted of black oversized blazer and a matching wide-legged trousers. Then she added a sexy flavor to the otherwise drab suit by showing off her black lingerie. She wore pointed pumps and a pair of sunglasses to finish the whole look. Amber does look all glammed up at the event, if we must say so.

Verdict: Hit – not everyone can pull off this look like she did

8. Frankie Grande

Frankie Grande, who is commonly referred to as Ariana Grande’s brother, might be aiming for the stars too hard at the event. He’s wearing a shirtless blazer, which seems to be trend on the red carpet these days. (And by that, it means that he’s not the only one who tried such fashion.) Now here’s the thing: the blazer has enough glitters to last him the entire night. He could have done without the dazzles on his Nikes. Then he paired the flashy blazer and shoes with a splattered white-on-black pair of jeans. How’s that for a fashion sense?

Verdict: Miss – too blinding, especially if worn on the streets

7. Hailey Baldwin

Such the darling that she is, Hailey Baldwin awed the audience with her awesome presence at the MTV VMAS. She’s wearing a jumpsuit, and that alone merited a big hurrah for urban fashion lovers. Designed by Georges Chakra, Hailey’s pretty number is just perfect; and we mean both on the red carpet and on the streets. The jumpsuit has the perfect shimmer and sheerness. It shows just the right amount of Hailey’s wonderful skin. You go girl!

Verdict: A perfect hit!

6. Tove Lo

Tove Lo wore a Dion Lee dress that could have been a wonder had she worn it with the right attitude. Hers was a long-sleeved little white asymmetrical dress that she tried to pair with bronze sneakers. The result is a bit disastrous. She kind of worn the dress sloppily too. (Sorry Tove! We know you could have done better.)

Verdict: Badly missed

5. Jaden Smith

Everybody loves Jaden Smith’s style. And in this year’s MTV VMAS, he didn’t disappoint. He settled for the layered look – sheer shirt, skinny jeans, and black sneakers – which are all overshadowed by a plain and print combination gray and brown jacket. And guess what those prints are in his jacket? Kittens! You rock, Jaden!

Verdict: Hit for his unique style

4. Flo Rida

You wouldn’t guess that Flo Rida actually dressed up to walk the red carpet until he showed up at the MTV VMAS. For the event, he chose a Superman shirt, a black leather jacket, a pair of shiny blue pants, and black sneakers. And oh, he’s got dark glasses to go with the whole ensemble too. That’s red carpet for them rappers. Not at all flashy, but it’s definitely a great urban fashion look.

Verdict: A hit-and-miss love affair, just like Kanye’s

3. Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee found fashion gold in her Balmain mini dress. Each intricate detail of the dress made it a tad more beautiful than any other gown or overly glammed-up garb on the MTV VMAS red carpet. It’s as if her dress was hand-woven to fit her perfect frame. Well, maybe it is. She wore the dress with a pair of sexy gold sandals. Then everything is perfect. There’s absolutely no need to accessorize further.

Verdict: A lovely hit

2. Stella Maxwell

If you have the perfect bod like Stella Maxwell has, wearing what she chose for the MTV VMAS is easy. She donned a crazily printed two-piece Mochino ensemble. The flared-cut pants hung nicely from her waist down to the heels of her pumps. The sexy top, on the other hand, stops a few inches above her belly bottoms. It perfectly shows her slender arms. Overall, it’s a tough act. But she pulled it off really well.

Verdict: Hit, for setting her own trend

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian sashayed in a little black sheer dress on the MTV VMAS red carpet, which she wore off one shoulder. And did she make a lot of heads turn. Sheer is indeed the trend of this year’s red carpet events, as many stars are opting to give into the see-what-lies-beneath look. Needless to say, Kim topped everybody else in that department. And she did more than just tease one’s imagination. For the MTV event, she completed the ensemble with a pair of strappy sandals, gold necklaces, and that damp hair look. Now that’s a vamp right here.

Verdict: Hit, for keeping up with style

Now pick one or more of these clothes and strut downtown. Remember, clothes are just half of it. It’s the attitude that really makes you stand out from the rest. With confidence as your armor, you can walk down any street a treat it like your own red carpet. And never be afraid to try your own sense of urban fashion. You don’t have to be as famous as these celebrities to be a star in your own right.

