Best streetwear brand in America to Date

Streetwear has come a long way. From the streets of the Bronx, the kick ass urban style has even reached the red carpet. As it evolves as new generation emerges, there is no doubt that there is a large portion of the fashion industry dedicated to the urban lifestyle. There are the old classic brands that we love and then there are new lines that exude hip and creativity. Most fashion designer and brands now collaborates with a lot of celebrities who love street fashion including the likes of Pharrell Williams, ASAP Rocky, and Rihanna, among many others.

So, for your information and fashion resource, here are the top streetwear brands definitely worth checking out.

Billionaire Boys Club

A mix of Japanese style and American vibe, the Billionaires Boys Club is one of the more popular urban wear, thanks to Pharrell Williams and other celebrities who endorses and just loves this brand. Born in 2005, the brand is popularized by Nigo’s Bape with its bright graphic sweaters and shirts. Tagged as the rapper clothing, Billionaires Boys Club extended its reach by going with flow of time and focusing on new designs as varied tastes for street fashion emerges. It is also home to Bee Line, Pharrell’s collaboration with Timberland and soon to be launched clothing line.

Born x Raised

The Born x Raised brand is more about the culture as much as the clothing it sells. The black and white theme gives its fashion pieces an iconic look together with its very recognizable Old English font with its bright red rose graphic. A lot of rappers and celebs support this brand with the likes of Dilated Peoples, Evidence and Prodigy. Kendrick Lamar is also a known fan. The brand’s message- give respect and some real lovin’ to where you are Born x Raised.

Undefeated

Undefeated is a lifestyle brand spearheaded by Eddie Cruz. Its five streaked branded clothing line is creating raving fans. This brand has collaborated with a number of celebrities and fashion companies to give fashionistas fresh and unique styles for the streets. Amongst the most popular collaboration is Rihanna’s Fenty under Puma. The collection is bombed with fierce clothing and footwear for today’s woman with dominant colors black and white with a hint of feminine hues like gold, red and pale pink. For Fall season, the Fall 16 Technical And Fatta Fall 16 Collection offers a wide selection of sweaters, hoodies and tops that are totally bold and statement-driven. Other collaboration in the Undefeated collections include Adidas, Nike, Bape, Neighborhood, Supreme and Patta.

Dear Dana

For lovers of artwork and anything creative, Dear Dana is the perfect urban outfit that’s comfy and great for casual days. It has become an iconic brand because of the pop culture icons and celebrity sketches on their white tees. You can find something that tickle your bones from Naomi Campbell, to Barack, John Ford and David Lynch. Girls would also love carrying accompanying tote bags with the same cool celeb sketches. The brand also sells towels and bandanna apart from the creative clothing line.

Bianca Chandôn

Bianca Chandôn is the brainchild of Alex Olson and one of the emerging brands in the urban fashion department. It made collaborations with brands like Dime and Palace. There are a number of skateboarders who are a big fan of this collection with their statement sweaters and clothing of unique designs. Memorabilias are big and you can find some from Paradise Garage and DJ Larry Levan. The big catch and come on of this brand is that they produce only low number of stocks that makes them very rare and highly in demand among the youngsters fan.

Concepts

If you are in the lookout for jerseys, hats and shoes, Concepts is the boutique shop for you. Based in Massachusetts, this brand has collaborated with top footwear companies like Nike, New Balance and Asics. It is one of the go to shops for the sneakers addicts and athletes who love wearing footwear with swag. They also worked with Mitchell & Ness for some pieces of unique clothing and other fab fashion designers.

Stampd

Stampd is a strong streetwear brand and is one of the rising luxury brands in this department. It is even tagged as one of the emerging menswear according to GQ magazine. There are a number of collaborations to showcase Stampd’s collection including something from Gap. Stampd has everything from footwear, headgear, shirts, jeans and sweaters – it’s a complete fashion line from head to toe. It even has a whole range of athletic collection for the sporty types. Its theme is muted and elegant, which goes very well on the streets.

Polo Ralph Lauren

This brand may not be screaming urban streetwear but it definitely has been the staple wear for all men and women for casual outdoor. It has gained such a following with its sleek and elegant polo shirt with its signature polo sport log. It has garnered popularity in the 90’s and one of the luxury shirts that you can see on the streets worn by almost everyone.

Kith

Founded by Ronnie Fieg, Kith is one of the urban fashion brands to watch out for. It has collaborated with top footwear brands like New Balance and Asics. You can find store boutiques in key locations like Los Angeles, Brooklyn and SoHo. The company is continually expanding with a number of collabs and projects in the pipeline. The New York Yankees is set to have its own collection with the brand. Kith also started the Sakura Project which put Kith in the international radar.

Stussy

Stussy has been around since 1980 and founded by Shawn Stussy. It has long created its own mark in urban fashion. It has its roots in Orange County and started as a brand that makes surf wear but expanded to a more streamline, street wear fashion over the years. The iconic logo of Shawn’s signature has been stamped in shorts, tees, caps and even surfboards. It has locations in New York and even in Europe. The brand continues to makes it mark in the fashion industry even after decades of being in the game and expanded its reach even in Australia and Canada.

