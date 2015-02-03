Style & Trends Top 10 Facebook Fashion Pages to Like

Everybody is on Facebook. And that’s the reason why many brands, more particularly fashion brands, have built Facebook pages to reach out and interact with their consumers. But just like any other fashion merchandise, there are Facebook fashion pages that stand out from the rest. Here’s a list of the ones that are worth liking:

10. Express

If you’re the jeans-and-shirt kind of guy or gal, then this Facebook fashion page matches your personality best. They’ve got rugged yet classy styles up their Facebook page. And you get to shop for their items from there too. All four seasons fashion looks are covered, and they even come with bonus health, fitness, and life tips as well! Check out Express Facebook page now.

9. The Edit

If you want to be in touch with the real fashion authorities and not just the brand owners who overly promote their products on Facebook then The Edit is the page for you. This Facebook fashion page is built and maintained by two former Australian fashion editors. Their main goal is to keep you in the know about the fashion world. They classify their Facebook page as news and media site. With that, you’re a little bit assured that you’re getting nothing less than newsworthy reads about fashion in your feed.

8. Theory

If you want to get more than just pictures, then like Theory’s Facebook page and you’ll receive fashion videos to get you in the right sense of style. You’ll enjoy all the other fashion good stuff from there too, including irresistible shopping discounts of course. They feature formal and rugged clothes and everything else in between.

7. Who What Wear

Do you simply love celebrity clothes? Do you want to be updated about the latest fashion trends in Hollywood? Then this celebrity-slash-fashion page will surely inspire your next wardrobe collection. Their latest prey is the Golden Globe Awards, featuring actresses in their best getup. You can catch your favorite stars in their glitzy gowns or street wear right from this Facebook fashion page. Like now and you’ll know Who What (and) Wear.

6. Vogue

Is there a need for explanation why you should like Vogue’s Facebook fashion page? Well, you wouldn’t be a true blue fashion fan if you wouldn’t. This magazine has it all, and their Facebook page is not to be left behind. They have several Facebook pages coming in different languages. And if you want real deal fashion, Vogue Paris is the one you should like. Just brush up a little on your French, okay?

5. HauteLook

You have to like the HauteLook Facebook fashion page if you want shopping discounts, coupons, promotions, giveaways, and sweepstakes mixed with designer fashion expert tips and exclusive product or event previews. And yes, they also have Facebook-only sale events to watch out for. All of those things definitely make their Facebook page worth liking.

4. Ideel

Women with a flair for designer-only items are invited to like the Ideel Facebook fashion page. They feature only such items, and with great discounts and wonderful deals to go along with them too. So if you’re looking to get a pricey Gucci dress, snoop around their page you might event get a designer clutch to match it for free. That’s how they do it here and that’s why their page is where you should hang out.

3. The Outnet

Get exclusive alerts on newly released designer clothes only from The Outnet Facebook fashion page. And there’ll be tons of free shipping deals to catch as well. The Outnet gets you updated on all desirable fashion styles, from celebrity fashion collections to casual dresses and designer gowns. The Outnet can pump you up from head to toe. It’s the one-stop shop for all fashion forward femmes out there.

2. Victoria’s Secret

Every woman needs good lingerie and the best place for that is no other than Victoria’s Secret. If you want to be in the loop about what’s happening behind the world’s most popular lingerie brand, then just click the Like button on their Facebook fashion page and you’ll get not just freebies and discounts but also access to their online video fashion shows and exclusive desktop wallpaper downloads. They also give alerts about in-store contests. If you want to enjoy all of these, the first step is to visit their Facebook page.

1. Rue La La

This very exclusive Facebook fashion page is enjoying immense popularity on Facebook right now because of one thing – their invite-only shopping spree. If you’re lucky enough to get that invite, you’ll enjoy up to 50% off on all items up for sale. But aside from the huge savings, you’ll also get fashion suggestions that could definitely help your day-to-day fashion look. Rue La La’s Facebook fashion page caters to girls, teens, women, and everybody else who wants to feel and look good. Get Rue La La to guide you on what to wear!

