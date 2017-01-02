Sneakers Top Rapper and Sneakers Collaborations

When you think about rappers, what come next to mind are sneakers. And without a hint of doubt, sneakers seal the effect of a good urban fashion getup. Check out the list below to know if your favorite rapper has collaborated with a sneakers brand at one point in their career.

1. Cam’ron x Reebok Ventilator

American rapper, actor, and entrepreneur Cam’ron, who is also known as Killa Cam, has the Reebok Ventilator Supreme Purple Haze to his name. This one hell of a shoe dropped on April 20, 2016, and it has been selling out in stores since then.

2. Pharrell Williams x Addidas Elastic Lace Up

There are many reasons why you should love Pharrell Williams, and this shoe is definitely one of them. The sneakers come in two variants: the traditional clean white look with a touch of green at the back and the multi-colored. Adidas released these pairs on May 5, 2016. Additionally, Pharrell has several other sneakers collaborations with the same brand.

3. Kanye West x Adidas Yeezy

This is possibly one of the most successful rapper-sneakers collaborations of all time. The Yeeze Boost 750 Glow in the Dark, which is quite popular these days, was released on June 11, 2016. Kanye’s wife Kim and the rest of the Kardashians are among the avid supporters of the brand.

4. Kendrick Lamar x Reebok Classic Leather

This rapper-songwriter who also goes by the name K-Dot collaborated with Reebok to come up with his very own Reebok Classic Leather line. And that partnership turned out so well, considering the sales that the shoe amassed. His pair was released on July 1, 2016.

5. Meek Mill x Puma Blaze

Hip hop artist Meek Mill has his own sneakers line to boot. His collaboration with Puma produced the Puma Blaze of Glory White, which was released on July 15, 2016. That was just the first of several collaborations that transpired hence. Fans of clean white sneakers thoroughly enjoyed this particular pair.

