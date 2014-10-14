Sneakers New Balance Shoes No. 574 Review

When it comes to running shoes, New Balance is not lagging behind. As a matter of fact, their No. 574 runners is one of the most preferred pair among males. A lot of them are not even running professionally or regularly. Most of them simply want a nice and comfortable pair of runners to support their everyday outdoor activities.

The Look

The New Balance 574 is, from all sides and directions, a classic men’s running shoe. It sports the traditional lightweight suede leather and mesh upper design that the New Balance runners are known for. This gives the pair the not-so-flashy but nevertheless prominent look. These runners come in different shades and with the unmistakable grey silver detailing throughout. It has got the New Balance branding on one side, a toweled lining, a heel and tongue, and of course, the Encap midsole.

The Style

The New Balance 574 runners are made out of leather, textile, and mesh upper material to ensure breathability and durability. In general, these sneakers are laid-back yet functional pairs that conveniently pile on up the cushions for optimum comfort. The pair uses EVA cushion for the heels and die-cut EVA foam for the midsole. It has got synthetic soles and textile lining as well.

The Feel

There’s a lot to say about the New Balance 574, starting off with its wide array of colors that suits just about anybody’s taste, need, or preference. One can wear it practically anywhere. It is perfect not just on the oval, at the park, or wherever it is that you end up training. You can wear it on a picnic, playing ball, strolling around, or milling about. The most salient feature of this pair remains to be the maximum comfort it provides. Slip it on and you’ll slide into the most perfect fit, no exceptions.

The Drawbacks

A good shoe will always feel good regardless of the few drawbacks it may have. As for the New Balance 574 runners, the common complaint is the way these sneakers can be prone to dirt and stain. Although the pair is easy to wash, it is highly recommended that new users first spray it with some mild waterproofing or stain resistant solution before getting it out in the open. That is one way to prolong the dirt-free state of the runners.

The Price

Compared to the much flashier but not necessary more comfortable runners available in today’s market, the New Balance 574 is fairly affordable at only £65.00 a pair. Most stores are offering free standard delivery to go along with that. The customized types will cost a little bit more of course, but that should be still be good considering the fact that you get to create the perfect look and design that matches your taste.

The Verdict

The New Balance 574 is definitely a winner when it comes to the classic running shoes feel. It is among the few pairs in the market that can double as training and casual shoes and you’ll never notice the difference. These runners are indeed a great buy. And just like what its makers have to say about them, this pair is always a classic and is always in style.

