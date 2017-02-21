Style & Trends Sassy Winter Fashion: Tracksuit Pants

The star of this year’s winter collection is none other than the classic tracksuit pants. You heard it right; it’s making a big comeback. Remember how celebrities made this piece of fashionable clothing popular? (Think Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner.)

Adidas has some of the nicest tracksuit pants in its shelves. Retailing for $100 to $290, there are several trendy designs suitable for both sexes to support your style. For men, the White Mountaineering Challenger Track Pants is highly recommended. The tracksuit is designed with back zip and front pockets, reflective co-branding and stripes, and the Adidas and White Mountaineering triangle tag.

On the other hand, women can try the Hyke Track Pants with elastic waist and cuffs, side and back pockets, and inner bonding. The pants, which is made with 100% nylon twill, stops right above the ankle for that chic modern look.

Tracksuits aren’t just for athletes anymore. Of course, these street-worthy pants can be worn with their matching jackets too, should you prefer that.

