Hot Alternatives to your Old Skinny Jeans

Skinny jeans maybe the hottest street wear of the 20th century. Everybody just seems to wear it anywhere at any time. From Hollywood to the streets, skinny jeans have dominated the fashion scene for quite some type. It is versatile, flatters all body shapes and can even look good on men! But your old pair of skinnies might benefit from a little rest and hibernation as you jump and explore to new fashion pieces to level up your look. Here are your hot alternatives!

Demi Boot Jeans

Freedom of movement is sometimes skimped when wearing skinny jeans. Demi boot jeans can give instant liberation from tight pants. The flared bottoms can be used to your advantage- put on your favorite shoe and you have an instant fashion statement. The modern demi boot jeans don’t go all the way down but cuts before the ankle area show off some serious shoe style. Kate Bosworth rocked the demi boot jeans with kick ass boots.

Rolled Up Jeans

If you happen to love the vintage look, you can just grab any old pair of jeans- roll it up and you are good to go. This have a lot of laid back, snugly feel. You can even get away with your boyfriend’s jeans and make a fashion statement in a jiffy. Comfy style meets chic girl. Simply pair this up with a luxury bag and cool boots- you’d be golden. Check out trendsetter’s Chiara Ferragni look for a fresh new way to wear jeans.

Slit Cigarette Jeans

For ladies who have to-die-for legs, cigarette jeans are a total kill. The torn up look adds a very sex touch to this look without going overboard. This is a nice ensemble for casual dates and everyday wear. Angel Romee Strijd, Victoria Secret girl, rocks this look with an over the top fringe capelet.

Two Toned Jeans

Trendsetters listen up. If Giselle Hadid wore something completely fresh to street style, expect that it will be the main stream trend in a couple of months. Can we say the same for this two-toned pair of jeans? Oh yes! The two colored pants catch attention because this is as close as we can get to happy sappy printed jeans- let’s not play with design but hues and colors, that’s at least manageable.

Denim Overalls

Overalls are so vintage-looking. If you want to spice up your jeans game better get some body hugging denim overall. You can go simple and pair it up with classic white tees just like what model Swedish model Elsa Hosk did here. Perfect for casual days and if you are in the mood for some one-piece action.

Cut Off Jeans

This can be the top contender for the ultimate street style jeans wear. The irregular cut and the laid back feel is perfect for everyday casual look. And what do you know; this can even be completely DIY-ed. If you have some old jeans that you want to spring to new life, this is totally a dig. Go get those scissors ready. Get your inspiration from Emma Robert’s look.

