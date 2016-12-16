Style & Trends Holiday Gift Suggestions for the Urban Fashion Lovers

With the holidays fast approaching, these trendy urban fashion clothing suggestions are the perfect gifts to give. We’ve got a cool bunch for him and for her.

For Him

1. Graphic Tee

This is the basic urban fashion clothing necessity. Choose a design that depicts rap legends like Snoop Dog, Eminem, Tupac, and the like.

2. Bomber Jacket

This hot and trendy streewear item is what you commonly see worn by Chris Brown and Kanye West.

3. Sweat pants

Sport and street-worthy – that’s the best definition for this particular street clothing.

4. Hooded coat

The hood is definitely a necessity for urban fashion lovers.

5. Beanie

If you can’t wear a hood, better put them beanies.

For Her

1. Long Sleeved Tee

Women love how long sleeve tees cover their bodies the urban fashion style.

2. Sailor Pants

When sweatpants become unflattering, the sailor pants become the next best option.

3. Nike Sneakers

These pairs are a staple. Urban fashionistas can’t go wrong with a good old pair of sneakers.

4. Hooded sweatshirt

Hoodies are the perfect streetwear day in and day out.

5. Signet ring

A woman needs accessories. And this is the perfect one to give any urban fashion lover out there.

