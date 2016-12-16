Holiday Gift Suggestions for the Urban Fashion Lovers
With the holidays fast approaching, these trendy urban fashion clothing suggestions are the perfect gifts to give. We’ve got a cool bunch for him and for her.
For Him
1. Graphic Tee
This is the basic urban fashion clothing necessity. Choose a design that depicts rap legends like Snoop Dog, Eminem, Tupac, and the like.
2. Bomber Jacket
This hot and trendy streewear item is what you commonly see worn by Chris Brown and Kanye West.
3. Sweat pants
Sport and street-worthy – that’s the best definition for this particular street clothing.
4. Hooded coat
The hood is definitely a necessity for urban fashion lovers.
5. Beanie
If you can’t wear a hood, better put them beanies.
For Her
1. Long Sleeved Tee
Women love how long sleeve tees cover their bodies the urban fashion style.
2. Sailor Pants
When sweatpants become unflattering, the sailor pants become the next best option.
3. Nike Sneakers
These pairs are a staple. Urban fashionistas can’t go wrong with a good old pair of sneakers.
4. Hooded sweatshirt
Hoodies are the perfect streetwear day in and day out.
5. Signet ring
A woman needs accessories. And this is the perfect one to give any urban fashion lover out there.