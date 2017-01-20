Style & Trends Hip-Hop Rappers and the Fashion Trend They Started

Hip-hop fashion has come a long way. Pioneered by the most famous rappers of all time, this line of street wear has created such a huge following all throughout the years. Some of these hip-hop rappers, who used to be a supporter of famous brands, now have their very own urban fashion line. Below is a list of famous rappers and the streetwear fashion brands that made them popular.

10. Kanye West

One of the most accomplished rappers with his own fashion brand is Kanye West. From street clothes to sneakers, he’s got everything that an urban fashion follower and hip-hop music fan would need. He’s the founder of the Yeezy brand, which gained prominence in the recent days. Kanye is joined by several other rappers who have successfully launched a clothing line. Together, they have defined the modern hip hop fashion trend, which can go anywhere from simple fitted shirts all the way to a classy sports jacket. The other successful rappers are Nelly and his Apple Bottom Jeans, 50 Cent and his G-Unit Clothing, and Emimem with his Shady Limited.

9. Birdman

Out goes the gold, in comes the bling. If you’re a fan of Birdman, then you’ll know that he has got bling all over his body – including his teeth. Blings are silver or platinum jewels that are usually embedded with diamonds. Other rappers such as The Hot Boys and Juvenile also helped promote the trend.

8. Snoop Doggy Dogg

The 90s was the time when sportswear became so popular among the hip-hop culture. This was the time when the Tommy Hilfiger rose to prominence along with the sportswear lines of Polo Ralph Lauren, Nautica, DKNY, and Calvin Klein. There was even an instance when a certain Tommy Hilfiger shirt sold out the day after Snoop Doggy Dogg wore it on Saturday Night Live. Of course, the original sportswear brands like Nike, Adidas, FUBU, Reebok, and Pro-Keds rose to prominence at the same time.

7. Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy

Along with his fashion clothing line, Sean Combs aka Puff Daddy has introduced the ghetto fabulous look in the hip-hop community. It’s the same gangsta look, only made more elite. This fashion sense is more of superficial glamour, which means you achieve the high-end look without the ridiculous price tag. This fashion sense actually made hip-hop more aligned to its fans all over the world.

6. NWA

Ever wondered when the rapper-sneakers association came into the picture? Well, here is the hip-hop group that started it all. Their group’s existence came about just as Michael Jordan signs his first Nike deal. With the group’s influence, Jordan’s soon-to-be prominence, and Nike’s winning designs, sneakers has become the official footwear of the entire hip-hop community and their followers. Technically speaking, they also started the popular ghetto or gangsta fashion sense.

5. MC Hammer

MC Hammer’s blousy pants started the hip-hop tradition of baggy pants. The pants fit this particular rapper’s fashion packaging, as he doesn’t just sings but dances too. Indeed, MC Hammer and his blousy pants are a match made in heaven.

4. LL Cool J

LL Cool J’s contribution to hip-hop fashion is the hat, more particularly the Kangol hat. As a matter of fact, his role was very crucial in boosting the product’s popularity in the entire hip-hop music industry. Since then, a hat, cap, or beret has been stable in every rapper’s ensemble.

3. Jay-Z

Jay-Z sealed the elite hip-hop fashion look with the way he integrated high-end fashion brands as his everyday clothes. Here is when you’ll see jackets, tracksuits, and mink coats designed by high-ticket fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Fendi being worn by equally elite rappers.

2. Big Daddy Kane

If there’s one piece of clothing that Big Daddy Kane has popularised, it would be gold jewelries. He loved wearing those big and funky gold chains and necklaces. Technically, this rapper has brought glamour to the hip-hop world.

1. Will Smith

Prior to his movie star fame, Will Smith started off as a rapper. And the fashion that he supports are those in the line of branded tracksuits and bomber jackets. Back in the 80’s, everyone prefers loud, brilliant colours for their clothes.

