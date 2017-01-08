Style & Trends Hip Hop Brand Karl Kani’s Massive Return in 2017

The Karl Kani hip-hop fashion line was very big in the 90’s. This 2017, the company is all set for a major comeback in the streetwear industry. This fashion company was established by Carl Williams, who also acts as the CEO and chief designer. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he has been designing clothes at the age of 16.

Carl Williams started Karl Kani Infinity and the Karl Kani Big & Tall fashion brands with the hopes of being the next Ralph Lauren of the streets. He succeeded in doing so, as the People Magazine named him as one of the 100 richest Americans in 1996. He was also honored with the Urban Fashion Pioneer Award in 2002.

For brand’s Spring 2017 hip hop collection, an impressive collection of women’s sports bra and leggings were to be released. Those will be coupled with long sleeved shirts, jackets, and cropped camo. For men, it will be a whole new line of logo hoodies in exciting colors. Accessories such as caps, snapbacks, and bucket hats are available as well.

For more information as to when the new Karl Kani hip hop fashion collection will drop, check out the brand’s official online shop here.

