Style & Trends Givenchy’s 2017 Resort Wear Urban Fashion Line

One of Paris’ elite designer houses Givenchy has just released a new fashion collection that will appeal to all rugged street-wear lovers. Called the Resort Wear, this 2017 Givenchy urban fashion line caters to both men and women.

Men

The men who are quite tired of the sleek, all-suited-up look (pieces of which, by the way, are also included in the same collection), can definitely go for the black bomber jackets which more or less, provide the same look – only more comfortable. For those who prefer to wear a more radical ensemble, they have loud prints just for you, too.

Women

As for women, they may want to try the long sleeve black shirt included in the collection. It is perfectly paired with a short black skirt. Trench coats, leather jackets, and sweat pants are available as well. The right accessories such as boots, bonnet, and socks complete the set.

For more information on the new Givenchy Resort Wear urban fashion line, please check designer’s official website here.

