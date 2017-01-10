Style & Trends Featured: Street Fashion Icon Patricia Manfield

When it comes looking good on the street, Patricia Manfield has all the right cards. The trendy yet classic style of this Italian fashion icon jumps with all the aces. She has championed brands like H&M and has been featured in Elle. Check out her three most winning urban fashion look.

1. The Sleek Sporty Look

Nobody can pull off such a lavish yet athletic look like she does. This unconventional tennis outfit matched with a sweatshirt is definitely more than just a charm on the court. It is perfect for almost any sporting event, from simple jogging all the way to athletics.

2. Very Smart, Very Casual

Manfield ups the usual smart casual look with this ensemble. Posing for H&M, she was able to capture the everyday office look of professional women who are always on the go. This fashion icon definitely has a lot under her sleeves.

3. Chic & Classy

Maxi dresses were a hit the past few seasons and Manfield was able to champion it too. Fashion mag Elle took notice and featured here in one of their spreads. Now that makes her a legitimate street wear fashion icon.

