Style & Trends Fearless Urban Fashion Predictions for 2017

Wondering what’s in and what’s out for 2017? Below is a fashion style guide for the urban street wear lovers. Let these fearless forecasts guide you through the coming year ahead.

1. Go for stripes…

If you can’t go for plain, settle with stripes. Those lines in your shirt or pants will go a long way. Fashion experts predict that they will be in for two to three more seasons, possibly all year round. Stripes go well with plains so you’ll have the best of both worlds, after all.

2. …then pair it with sneakers.

Your good old sneakers will never go out of style, at least for 2017. Sneakers will be the staple favorite, regardless of how they look like, with the exception of the plain, clean whites. Just don’t be afraid to mix and match and you’re all good. Now that’s the signal saying you should go get more pairs than you need. Settle for the ones with loud colors or interesting prints.

3. Play with prints…

Creative prints are going to be a big hit this year. And the more abstract and asymmetric they are, the better it will be. Go all out with those prints without overdoing it and the streets will definitely love you.

4. …or go athletic.

The sports-inspired street wear will continue to enjoy dominance this year. So for your office wear, trade that sleek suit with a sports jacket. Go for a pair of leggings instead of those straight-up pants. As for the ultimate street wear, those midriffs are going to be just perfect.

Go ahead and get your 2017 wardrobe updated with these fearless urban fashion predictions right now!

