Style & Trends Fall Fashion Must-Haves for College Girls

It girls and fashionistas alike love the turn of the season, not only because of the change in weather, but it gives them a valid reason to shop around, do a makeover and completely change their styles, look plus buy brand new fashion pieces. Every change of season means a closet overhaul. This fall brings out the excitement in our beloved college teens and here are your top ten must-haves!

Laptop tote

If you are to carry your laptop to school, then do it with style. Grab one of the more elegant laptop totes that protect your laptop and give your ensemble that punch you need. Ditch those black generic laptop bags that come free with your laptop purchase and go for the more glamorous one- because you deserve it! Choose a laptop tote that is sturdy enough to safeguard your laptop, something that is shock proof and has additional compartments to store your charger and other laptop

Ankle Boots

Of course, you need a new pair of shoes! Shop around for trendy ankle boots. This footwear can never be boring, there are myriad of styles to choose from nowadays. You can go velvety with fabric boots or something with a concealed high heel. It can also come with detailed designs like florals or tribal. Choose the boot color of your wanting but you can never go wrong with nudes, brown and black.

Leggings

Leggings are staples in your closet any time of the season and because they now come in various designs and styles, you can pick something you can use for fall too. You are no longer bound with the usual black or solid colored leggings- you can go for something metallic or Manga designed. The creative possibilities are endless, you can even get some with your favorite cartoon character printed on – but only if that’s your thing.

Classic Sneakers

Sporty chics definitely should have their running shoes in handy. These snicks are no longer just for field day, but they are great to match with your jeans or shorts. This is also something you can wear during mall trips after school or an afternoon date. You can also pair your classic sneakers like the beloved Converse sneakers with sporty, short dresses or wear it with your favorite denim ensemble.

Turtle Neck

Definitely stack up some turtle neck in your fall collection. These are great addition to your knitted tops and sweaters. They come in varying colors and fabrics. You can go for cotton fabric, which is comfy, or go for the knitted ones which are good for cooler days. The black ones are standard but you can always mix and match with the rest of what you have in your closet.

Demi Boot Jeans

And yes, the skinny jeans stage may be over coz we are making way for demi boot jeans. Give your legs some air and breathing space with this new style. They are very comfy to use, great for college girls who are on the go. These jeans are non-restricting so you can move around without much of a hassle. They can flatter your body shape and even accents the shoes that you have on because of its flared bottoms, so make sure you have some luscious pair of shoes when wearing this gem.

Knit Tops

Everyone loves knit tops during fall. You can pick whatever styles that you want; you can go sleeveless or sleeved. You can also go for something more revealing like open-shoulder sweaters or even a cropped knit top that cuts through the waist and where something like a high waist jeans or shorts to complete the look. You can wear knit tops as is or layer them up.

Velvet jackets

Velvets are just luxurious pieces of fabric and it’s always sweet and comfy to wear them. This fall, get yourself a velvet puffer jacket that can be both a fashion statement and protection from the changing weather. They can be a good go-to jacket for layering too. You can pick neutral colors or go for this bright red, which is surely an eye catcher.

Statement earrings – Tassels and fringes

Tassel earrings are becoming a big hit in the girl accessory department. These are fabric earrings that come in different colors and lengths. The most popular ones are the longer ones that reach up to the shoulders. This accessory surely makes a pretty loud fashion statement. You can use it for any occasions during date nights and even during the usual week day at school.

Hoodie Sweater

Hoodies are great for fall wear because of its versatility and they are just so comfy to wear. The staples for the seasons are colors grey, white and black but you can always go for a hint of color like dark greens and pale orange. You can pair them with almost anything like your trusty leggings and jeans. They can come in handy if you want to layer a look or when it just gets too cold for the night.

A -Line Dress

The classic A-line dress should definitely be in your closet- get a couple of these to mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe. It would be nice to have something long sleeve or you can go with a sleeveless and then layer it up. Pick a color that goes with the fall season like muted colors and neutrals. You can also pick something that has some style to it like frills and fringes.

High Waist Skirt

The high waist skirt is such a cool thing that’s lurking around this season. It can be worn on casual days at school or when you’re lounging around coffee shops. It’s very hip and young and can be paired with knit tops or your favorite statement tee or cropped tops. It can be very sexy and can help slim down the waist area. If you are going for the rugged look, pair it up with some sneakers or you can go formal with classic ladies sandals. You can style this skirt anyway you want according to your gusto.

