Classic Styles and Celebrity Streetwear at the Milan amfAR Gala 2016

Celebrities swarmed around and partied at the Milan amfAR Gala held last September 24 at La Permanente in Milan, Italy. The 8th annual amfAR coincides with the Milan Fashion Week. The foundation is supported by hundreds of designers and top fashion boutiques of Italy and raised millions of dollars for the organization’s charity work, especially in its lifesaving efforts. To date, amfAR Milano has now over $2 million in donations for this year alone from the fashion industry, celebrities, artists and other philanthropies.

For now, let’s put the spotlight on the celebs and guests that paraded their awesome street wear and classic style during this prestigious event.

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima sports a divine white dress with slits and cuts all in the right places. The pristine outfit comes with a high side slit that highlights Lima’s sexy long legs. The dress’ mid waist cut slims up her waists. It is accentuated with brown bands and she completed the look with a classic pointed black stiletto to match.

Karolina Kurkova

It’s all about fringes for Karolina Kurkova on the amfAR Gala. She wore a glistening black dress with hints of fringes everywhere. But everyone is talking about her earrings that go all the way down her shoulder, making it look like a part of her outfit. The dress is paired with a similarly bold, black necklace and open-toe, fabric boots.

Charlie XCX

English singer and songwriter Charlie XCX graced the gala with an electric black dress. This is an absolute street wear dress that’s unique, (it can even be called a little weird) and falls down just below the knee and has a hard structure reminding us of 70’s bustle dress merged with the modern erotic latex look.

Chiara Ferragni

Fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni is known for her Blonde Salad blog- and that’s what she is exactly with a gold textured long sleeves dress with a double high slit to show off her legs. The dress highlights her chest area with a very deep low neck cut. She matches the look with a red vamp lipstick which leveled up her classic blonde look.

Lottie Moss

Lottie Moss, the 18 years old sister of Kate Moss, lingers like a pro with celebs during the party. She’s all preppy and flowery with a semi-sheer long black dress designed with bits of flowers of all colors and of all kinds. Looking like a cool forest fairy, she completes the look with a loose pulled back hair, silver sandals, and a tiny blue handbag.

Dita Von Teese

Dina Von Teese graced the gala carpet with her signature burlesque look and fabulous red lipstick. She on a black headdress and pairs it with some nice white drop earrings. She has on a conservative black sleeveless dress with a low neckline. It has some sparkle that makes her shine.

All these celebs are not just parading their beauty and style; they are doing it for a great cause too. Philanthropy and popularity are truly a good formula for charity and the gala is a good platform to show off their unique styles and taste in fashion.

