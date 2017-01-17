Accessories The Perfect Backpacks to Go with your Street Clothes

Bags are a part of every fashion ensemble. For urban fashion followers like you and me, nothing beats a carry-all stash that can contain just about everything you need. If you’re thinking backpacks, then the list below gives good options of which ones are perfect choices for your street wear.

1. Nike SB RPM Backpack

If you already own the Nike SB sneakers, then this backpack is a must-have. Made with high-quality polyester, this multi-purpose bag conveniently comes with a padded laptop sleeve, if you need to bring your work anywhere you go. The bag protective and durable construction is impressive, as it comes with a water-resistant finish as well.

2. Patagonia Black Hole Backpack

If you’re an avid fan of the great outdoors, then this backpack is highly recommended for you. Specially built for mountaineers, you’ll be amazed by the lightness of this bag. This weather-resistant backpack is made with bomber nylon ripstop material. It comes with a large zippered main compartment and stash pockets, as well as stretch-mesh bottle pockets and adjustable shoulder straps.

3. Arcus Backpack

If you’re a traveler who needs to stack up on a lot of things but also need easy access to your stash, then this backpack may just be the one you’re waiting for. The Moshi Arcus backpack is a light-weight, full-sized backpack that will not only carry your items, but protect it as well. You can practically pile everything inside, from DSL cameras, laptops, and lenses to sneakers and workout clothes. The bag has several compartments, every one of which is duly shaped and padded to protect the item or gadget it is designed to hold.

These backpacks are the most ideal suggestions because they are not only functional but also very fashionable. Remember that a bag is a part of your ensemble. So if you must choose a backpack, check out these three nice products and choose the one that suits your needs best.

