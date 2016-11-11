News Shia LaBeouf: The Rapper You Never Known

Who would have guessed that the “Transformers” actor Shia LaBeouf raps in his free time? In a recent appearance at Sway Calloway’s Sway in the Morning SiriusXM radio show, the American Honey star willingly showcased his hidden musical talent, which did surprise a number of fans.

LaBeouf, who is touted as the next Tom Hanks in the heyday of his career, raps so well he could consider it as his new career. He was very impressive while chanting freestyle verses.

Multi-faced actor Shia LaBeouf’s career was officially launched with the Disney Channel Show Even Stevens. He then went on to star in different TV and movie shows, including “Holes” where he once remembered killing the first verse of the song “Dig It.”

LaBeouf’s rhymes included references to fellow actor Tom Hanks and rappers Tupac, Missy Elliot, Dr. Dre, and The Notorious B.I.G. He sang through five beats in a row, surprising everyone on the set. They immediately became fans.

Shia worked in his number like a crescendo. He started rather slow but gained momentum and power in the latter part of the song. As expected, he ended the performance with a loud bang. Aside from acting and rapping, Shia’s other talents include directing. He also enjoys watching his own movies.

Shia is also a known lover of street clothes, as he wears tees, caps, and cropped bottoms most of the time. On special occasions, he generally prefers donning a jacket, a pair of jeans, and tattered boots. He’s quite a fashion risk taker too.

Watch out as Shia takes on this new career challenge. He could probably pass on Eminem’s replacement this time around.

