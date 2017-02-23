News The Real Stars of the NBA All Stars

The NBA All Stars weekend has just concluded but we’re yet to see which stars really made a mark. And looking past the real superstars such as Lebron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, we uncover the very thing that fuels their jumps – their awesome sneakers.

Lebron James, of course, is wearing his own Nike sneaker line. On his feet is a pair of the Nike Lebron 14, which retails at $175 at nike.com. Giannis Antetokounmpo, on the other hand, is wearing Kobe’s. He’s got the Nike Kobe 10 on as he magnificently jumped to the hoops.

The other stars that have got some real cool kicks for the night are Kevin Durant, who is wearing the Nike KD 9; Stephen Curry donning his own Under Armour Curry 3; and Anthony Davis with the Nike Air Max Audacity 2016. These cool sneakers really made the NBA All Stars weekend more exciting, despite some of the disappointments that transpired.

