Pharrell Williams Funky Street Wear Collection Coming Soon

If you can’t get enough of the Pharrell Williams funk street style, you will get a little piece of his awesomeness in his soon to be launched clothing line called Bee Line. In collaboration with fashion designer Mark Mcnairy, the duo is set to bring on an interesting blend of boldness, masculinity and fun to men’s everyday clothing.

Pharrell Williams dominated the airwaves with hit songs like Happy and Get Lucky. Aside from being a singer, rapper, and curator, he is also loved for his unique taste in fashion. He graced the red carpet with unique styles that are absolute non-conformity to the usual tux and blacks we often see male celebs put on. He totally carries his fashion sense with swag amidst sneakers and white socks.

Mark McNairy used to be the creative director for Ivy League. He is known for his classic and suave designs. The famous Red Brick Soul footwear is one of the many feathers in his hat. This guy also created a lot of hip clothing designs for the younger crowd, making him the perfect designer for Pharrell’s Bee Line.

The Bee Line will be one of the featured collections of the Billionaire Boys Club, which is a popular brand collection of men’s wear often sported by celebrities and fashion conscious men. Bee Line is set to be one of the funkiest street wear in the collection combining boldness and suave in trendy pieces of clothing and men’s accessories.

A sneak peak at the Bee Line collection shows a dominant streak of camouflage in jackets. There are also a lot of hunting themes and earth motif in the designs. Huge pockets and loose tops are some of the possible looks to watch out for.

The current Bee Line x Timberland collection from Pharell is currently sold out. This only shows the following this man has and the fashion influence he managed to command, especially among the younger generation. The Bee Line x Timberland footwear collection highlights six-inch Honeycomb canvass boots with realistic images of green grass and bee hive patterns. It is so much inspired by mother earth and shows the lives of bees inside its abode (the hive) and its outside environment (the grass). The boots are eco-friendly too and made with Bionic Canvas that comprises of recycled PET and organic cotton.

Pharrell Williams is not a newbie in the field of collaborative fashion wear. In fact, he has joined and worked with a number of brands promoting unique street wear clothing. He has joined hands with creatives like Domeau & Pérès, a popular bike design and worked with the luxury brand, Louis Vuitton.

Among his current projects are “I Am Other” and “Pharell: Places and Spaces I’ve Been”. The latter tells his backstory and journey in collaborating with numerous artists and celebrities in the music and fashion industry. An audio book might as well be on the way and fans can get tidbits and preview of Pharrell’s interview with music producer and rapper Jay-Z and famed Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Fans and fashionistas are all on the lookout for the new Bee Line wearable collection. Check back with us for its launch date!

