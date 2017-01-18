News The No Pants Day Streetwear Revolution

What started as a prank became a worldwide hit this 2017. Men and women from all over the world marched on the streets wearing everything but a pair of pants. Touted as the No Pants Subway Ride 2017, around 1,000 people met at different locations in New York to ride the subway with their almost bare bottoms.

The event was indeed a success, with almost 32 other cities all over the world following suit. The event was staged last January 8, 2017, and it was expected to continue for the years to come. Participants headed to the train stations in their boxers and undies, not minding the brisk cold weather. Onlookers were both bewildered and amused, while participants are having a great time with the new-found fashion trend.

Aside from the event’s huge following in Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn, it has gained quite a high level of popularity in Germany, Canada, Australia, France, Sweden, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Aside from the No Pants Subway ride, there’s also such thing as the World Naked Bike movement.

