Mars NYC: Women Innerwear, Urban Fashion Style

Mars NYC is one of Style Sector’s brands that focus on intimate wear. Channeled by no other than Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna, this up-and-coming brand that came about in 2015 is making huge waves with their latest collection. In addition to sports bras and undies, they also carry basic tees, bodysuits, tube tops, bomber jackets, and accessories. Among the accessories offered are chokers, garters, and suspenders.

The brand is a fashion line that is zealous about highlighting boldness and the empowerment of women. It was predominantly inspired by the conflict that female streetwear fans consistently face: incredible products but are intended for males. Such conflict sparked the creation of the Supreme X-Hanes boxer collaboration project, as worn by Kim Kardashian.

Mars NYC’s goal is plain and simple. They desire to find a way to style that will redesign and repurpose the fashion items that are seemingly designed for men, into a set of equally trendy apparel specifically made for women.

For the coming year, they’ll continue to expand into the original garments that assess all the societal pre-set uses and norms, and continue to exhibit themselves as the brand that works to feature the beauty of a confident, free-thinking woman.

