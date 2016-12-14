News Chris Brown’s Streetwear Line Reaches Amsterdam

Chris Brown is soon opening a fashion boutique in Amsterdam, according to the announcement made by the publicists of the singer. The shop will intensely focus on the singer’s Black Pyramid fashion brand and will be situated at 101 Kalvertraat.

The clothing line itself follows a streetwear line, with a focus the singer’s flipping favorite sports logos, jerseys and apparel, which all follows the label’s distinct style. There are brightly glowing bombers, sports tees, vintage-looking polos, track pants, racing jackets, and more. The sports shirts the well-loved elongated cut with split and curved hems, making the style absolutely in-the-moment and fashionable.

Brown has realized that music and style are greatly intertwined than ever before these days. So he is currently attempting to secure his name and brand in the fashion industry. Over Twitter, Brown further describes this venture as something that offers affordable but fashionable clothes. For those who are hooked by Chris Brown’s style, watch out for more information regarding the wider release of the Black Pyramid new items.

