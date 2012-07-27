News SoJones Friday Giveaway: Urbanears Zinken Headphones!

Have you been wanting a new set of headphones? We’re proud to introduce Zinken, the most ambitious headphone created by Urbanears yet. It’s developed with professional DJs in mind, but with consideration and respect paid to the wallets of lesser-paid amateurs. Zinken has a lot of handy features, such as the TurnCable and the ZoundPlug.

The TurnCable is built with rugged Kevlar® inside, and it features a 6.3mm plug for use with a mixer and a 3.5mm for mobile devices, such as cell phones or MP3 players. The TurnCable also features a coiled section that gives you freedom to move without disrupting the sound coming from your headphones.

The ZoundPlug was originally featured on the Urbanears Plattan headphone, and it is not actually a plug, but rather an audio output socket that allows another person to plug in and listen to what you’re listening to at the same time.

Zinken is designed to be ultra wearable, which is just the right thing for fashion-conscious people. It’s the kind of headphone that can be worn for hours at a time. The Zinken features a padded headband and comfortable ear cushions for longer wearability. The increased foam density of the ear cushions achieves superior noise isolation, while the swivel ear cups allow you to adjust your playing style. Urbanears has also chosen to work with materials that do not absorb odors and sweat, which is great for those extra-long sessions.

Urbanears spoke with a wide-variety of DJs during the testing phase of Zinken, including those who play to sold-out arenas and those who dream of making it big. Not only were they looking for a headphone that was comfortable to wear, but also comfortable to listen to for long periods of time. With this in mind, the Urbanears sound engineers tweaked Zinken’s sound so that it would thrive in a DJ environment, but it would also excel for day-to-day use. The result is a headphone that produces accurate sound with slight adjustments to the low and high frequencies for more comfortable listening.

If you worry about the sound quality, the Zinken features a custom-designed 40mm dual diaphragm driver that is finely tuned to provide amazing sound across the entire frequency spectrum.

You can get the Zinken at www.urbanears.com for $140, or you can participate in our giveaway to get it for free!

Here’s how it works:

1. Answer this question: What type of Urbanears headphone are we giving away today?

2. You can submit your answer from July 27 – August 10, 2012. When you comment, be sure to provide your contact information, such as your SoJones account, your Facebook account, etc. It makes life easier for all of us when we can easily contact the winners.

3. Drawing for ONE WINNER will be held on August 13, 2012. The winners will be announced on this page and on the forums page.

Article Comments and Lottery Rules

* One prize package per winner.

* Previous contest winners must wait 30 days before entering this contest.

* Duplicate comments will not count, like posting “I love this forum” or “Hi” 50 times.

* Garbage or nonsensical keyboard-pounding comments like “awr#$ASFasdfkl” will not count.

* Comments hating on other people will definitely NOT count.

* US Residents only.

Don’t forget to visit SoJones.com’s Facebook page to become a fan!

echo adrotate_ad(58, true, 0, 0);